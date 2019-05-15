2 Killed in Sepulveda Basin Lamborghini Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people died after a Lamborghini crashed into a tree in the Sepulveda Basin on Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash took place shortly before 8 p.m. at Burbank Boulevard and Hayvenhust Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene, he said. Police described the driver as a 21-year-old man and the passenger as a 19-year-old woman.

Video from the scene showed one body covered by a sheet in the mangled remains of the car, and another outside the vehicle.

The Lamborghini was traveling east on Burbank Boulevard at more than 100 mph when it collided with an SUV that was making a left turn, authorities said.

The sports car then slammed into a tree, officials said. The force of the crash sheared the sports car in two and ignited a brush fire in the area, which was quickly extinguished.

A man at the wheel of the involved SUV suffered no significant injured, police said.

The investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.