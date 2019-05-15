× Bed Bug Infestation Prompts Temporary Closure of LAPD Jail

A Los Angeles Police Department jail on the city’s Westside was temporarily closed this week because of bed bugs, authorities said Wednesday.

The insect infestation was confirmed by exterminators on Wednesday morning at the department’s Pacific Station jail, located at 12312 Culver Blvd. in Del Rey, according to an LAPD statement.

The facility will be sprayed and reinspected later Wednesday to determine if any additional treatment is needed, the statement said.

Another inspection will take place Thursday morning as officials look for signs of more bed bugs at the jail.

LAPD Officer Maria Cervantes told KTLA on Tuesday night that the facility would undergo “extensive” cleaning in the wake of the infestation.

Officials expect the jail to reopen by Friday evening, provided no more bed bugs turn up during any of the inspections.

Bed bugs are parasitic insects that feed on the blood of people and animals, generally while they are asleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While they are not known to spread disease, bed bug bites can lead to a serious allergic reaction requiring medical attention, according to the CDC. Their presence is also associated with itching and loss of sleep.

Generally, however, the tiny insects are not considered dangerous.

36.659117 -119.593744