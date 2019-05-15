Cold Pacific Storm to Bring Rain, Snow and Possibly Hail to SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fast-moving Pacific storm is heading to Southern California Wednesday, breaking up our recent run of warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

The unseasonably cold storm is forecast to bring rain, snow, thunderstorms and a chance of hail to the region through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread showers are likely to begin falling in and around Los Angeles County late Wednesday with rain totals reaching between .25 and .75 inches for the coastal and valley areas.

Up to an inch of rain is expected in the mountains, with some areas reaching up to two inches.

The unseasonably cold nature of this storm will also bring snow levels down to between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Occasional thunderstorms could bring locally heavy downpours and small hail.

Officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for flooded roadways and dangerous winter driving conditions in the mountains.

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 15, 2019