High Desert Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape, Ongoing Sex Abuse of Minor

A Mojave Desert man was arrested after a girl told authorities he’d been sexually abusing her for years, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies uncovered evidence of ongoing child sex crimes after responding to investigate a disturbance at a home in Landers around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victim told deputies 21-year-old Kyle Rick Hammons of Landers had sexually assaulted her on many occasions over the last several years. The girl said the abuse began when she was 11 and never stopped, according to investigators.

Hammons was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape and lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, authorities said.

The residence involved is located on the 58300 block of Margarita Street, inmate records show.

The suspect was being held on $250,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court next week on May 21.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, or anyone who may have been victimized by Hammons, can contact the sheriff’s Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175 or submit a tip anonymously via 888-782-7463.