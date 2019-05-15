Iconic Victorian Home From ‘Full House’ Goes on the Market in San Francisco for $6 Million

Among the rows of historic Victorians that line the streets of San Francisco, this one sticks out from the rest for TV fans. The 1880s home was used to portray the Tanner family’s residence in “Full House,” and it just hit the market for $5.999 million.

After laying low for the last decade, the two-story home saw some action in recent years when Jeff Franklin, the show’s creator, bought it for $4 million in 2016. He gave the Lower Pacific Heights property a facelift, swapping the exterior colors and modernizing the living spaces.

The most obvious change since its time on television is the front door, whose famous red color has been swapped for a darker tone. Inside are 3,728 square feet of light hardwood floors, neutral tones and high-end finishes.

Crown molding and bay windows touch up the living room, which leads into a skylighted kitchen with royal blue custom cabinetry and a marble-topped center island. Other highlights include a wet bar, lofted lounge and family room with built-ins.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.