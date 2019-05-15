× Son of L.A. Exec Who Paid $400K to Get Him Into Georgetown Sues to Block Expulsion

The son of a Los Angeles executive who admitted paying a $400,000 bribe to secure a spot at Georgetown for his child as a tennis recruit sued the university to prevent it from kicking him out and nullifying his college credits.

Ten hours after the lawsuit landed in the federal court system early Wednesday, Georgetown University informed Adam Semprevivo, a junior at the college and the son of Stephen Semprevivo, it was rescinding his offer of admission.

“I guess the dean of admissions stayed up all night conducting the entire investigation,” said David Kenner, the student’s attorney.

“If they get to do this, he will lose his credits for three years at Georgetown,” Kenner said, noting he had paid $200,000 for three years of classes. The attorney said the lawsuit will be amended to prevent any action by the university and to note his client’s lack of due process.

