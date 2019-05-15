LAPD Seeks Woman in Attempted Child Kidnappings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives reached out to the public Wednesday for help in tracking down a woman they say tried to kidnap two 4-year-old boys in two separate incidents in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The crimes took place about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and San Pedro Street, as well as about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at a McDonald's restaurant at Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

In the most recent incident, "The suspect approached the victim, pulled his hand and attempted to walk away with the victim," according to the statement.

The child was with family members at the time, police said. A witness intervened and the woman ran off.

A similar incident took place Wednesday at the McDonald's, officials said.

"The suspect approached and carried the victim," the statement said. "The suspect attempted to enter a parked vehicle with the victim but was stopped by a witness."

Again, the woman was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

In both instances, police described the suspect as a black or Latina woman between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. She had black hair and a possible scar or birthmark on her forehead. The woman also had a tattoo above her left breast and another on her upper back and left shoulder.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

We need your help to identify & arrest this kidnap suspect. On May 14 she kidnapped a 4 yr old from inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Olympic Blvd & Central Ave, but fortunately witnesses intervened & she let the child go. Any info contact LAPD RHD Detectives (213) 486-6840. pic.twitter.com/afwKooT1Bn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019