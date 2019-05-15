× Man Accused of Attacking Police, Woman With Nail Gun in El Sereno

A man faces eight felony charges after authorities say he attacked four police officers and a woman with a nail gun, then barricading himself inside an El Sereno home for five hours before being taken into custody earlier this week.

Bruce Edward Stiff, 58, was arrested following what initially began as a report of a “disturbance” Monday at a home where he had been staying, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. Officers from the Los Angles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division responded.

“After the officers arrived, the defendant is accused of firing at them and a woman who lived at the home with a nail gun,” according to the statement.

Stiff then smashed windows at the home and broke other items before being taken into custody after a five-hour standoff, prosecutors said.

He was charged Wednesday with four counts of assault on a peace officer with a weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting police and one count of felony vandalism, officials said. He was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Stiff, who was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in 2015, could face up to 30 years in state prison of convicted as charged, officials said. Prosecutors planned to ask that bail be set at $365,000.