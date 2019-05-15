× Man Charged in Long Beach Pursuit Crash That Killed Woman, 5 Dogs

A man who was involved in a pursuit crash that killed a woman and five dogs earlier this month has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday.

Javier Olivarez Jr., 43, faces the following charges: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle causing death, driving or taking a vehicle without consent and six counts of cruelty to an animal, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges also include allegations that Olivarez was convicted in 2002 of illegally planting or growing marijuana, receiving stolen property in 2004, second-degree robbery in 2007 and possession of a belt buckle knife in 2017.

Police previously said the suspect’s last name is Oliverez.

He is apparently also a known gang member and a probationer who had an outstanding no-bail warrant for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision, authorities said.

Olivarez is accused of leading Long Beach police on a pursuit in a stolen van on May 7. Olivarez allegedly ran a stop sign near the intersection of 3rd Street and Temple Avenue and crashed into a car. Jessica Bingaman, 41, was killed, along with five of six dogs that were in her car.

Bingaman is survived by a 10-year-old daughter.

Olivarez faces 38 years in prison if convicted. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, but the arraignment was continued to Thursday. Bail is being requested at $380,000.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral arrangements, a college fund for the victim’s daughter and a pet rescue fund in Bingaman’s name, has raised $42,040 of a $50,000 goal as of Wednesday.

33.770050 -118.193739