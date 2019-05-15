Original Tommy’s Celebrates 73rd Anniversary With 73-Cent Burgers on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Original Tommy's is turning 73, and to mark the occasion, the iconic Los Angeles-based burger chain is offering a tasty deal on one of its classic menu items on Wednesday.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers can purchase a chili-topped hamburger for just 73 cents at any of the restaurant's locations, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

To claim the deal, simply show or mention the post at the time of purchase. Customers can purchase up to five burgers at the specially discounted price per order.

Original Tommy’s dates back to May 15, 1946, when founder Tommy Koulax opened his first stand on the corner of Beverly and Rampart boulevards, in the Westlake area.

Since then, the fast food joint has expanded to serve its famed chili-topped creations to 30 locations across Southern California, as well as three in Nevada, according to the restaurant's website.

Find the location closest to you by going here.