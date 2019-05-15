Pedestrian Killed in Fairfax Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles late Wednesday, police said.

The collision took place about 10:10 p.m. at Melrose Avenue and Ogden Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, he said.

Police descended on a West Hollywood apartment building, where they appeared to be focusing their investigation following the crash. No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach Los Angeles police at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.