Remains Found Amid Search for Pregnant Chicago Woman Who Vanished After Meetup to Swap Baby Items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago police are questioning four people in connection with the disappearance of a 19-year-old pregnant woman.

The people were taken into custody from a home on West 77th Place, where remains were recently recovered, KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago reported Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner said an autopsy is pending.

Relatives fear the body could be of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, who was nine months pregnant when she went missing April 23.

Ochoa-Uriostegui went missing on April 23.

After leaving Latino Youth High School in Pilsen, her family said she went to the home on West 77th Place to swap items arranged through a Facebook group called “Help a Sister Out." The user claimed to have a stroller and other baby items.

"She was giving clothes away, supposedly under the pretenses that her daughters had been given clothes and they had all these extra boy clothes. That's the false pretenses that we believe led her to that house," said Cecelia Garcia, a spokeswoman for Ochoa-Uriostegui's family.

The group has since apparently been shut down.

Hours after arranging the meetup, a 46-year-old resident of the home on West 77th Place called police and said she had just had a baby boy.

The baby was not breathing and paramedics performed CPR before transporting the incident to Christ Hospital.

Neighbors confirmed to WGN they saw a woman come running outside screaming, holding a newborn baby, saying it was hers.

However, Ochoa-Uriostegui's family said DNA evidence shows it was the 19-year-old's baby. They said the baby has brain damage and is not expected to survive.

Police have not confirmed any connection yet between that baby's birth and Ochoa-Uriostegui's case. The missing woman's due date was May 5.

Neighbors told WGN there was considerable activity overnight at the home on West 77th Place with detectives removing massive amounts of evidence, and there was an apparent focus on the backyard and possibly the basement.

Neighbors said the people being questioned by police include the 46-year-old woman, her boyfriend, her daughter and a man in his 20s. They were also surprised by an alleged birth since no one knew of a pregnancy.

Four people are being questioned in connection with the woman's disappearance, according to WGN.

A vehicle matching the description of Ochoa-Uriostegui's car was previously discovered on West 77th one week ago.

The family expects to hear from police or the medical examiner soon about the identification of the body recovered at the home of West 77th Place.

"We're hopeful, we have faith, but we're preparing for the worst," Garcia said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video