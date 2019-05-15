× Police Response to Loud San Bernardino House Party Ends in Several Arrests

Multiple people were arrested in connection with narcotics and firearms violations after police responded twice in one night to the same San Bernardino house party, officials said Monday.

Authorities were originally called around 7:20 p.m. Saturday regarding the raucous gathering in the Arrowview neighborhood, on the 700 block of West 27th Street, San Bernardino police said in a news release.

The officers who were sent to check it out asked the attendees to turn their music down. The partygoers complied, and police left, officials said.

But at about 10 p.m., law enforcement again fielded several calls about the same party. Several people told them the music had grown louder and illegal fireworks were being set off, authorities said.

This time when officers responded, the revelers were unruly and refused to turn the music down or cooperate with police orders, the department said.

Nearby, another officer had pulled over a vehicle carrying three men leaving the gathering and discovered a loaded gun and evidence of drug sales inside, officials said.

Two of the car’s occupants, identified as Jesus Ortiz-Paz and Martin Estrada, were arrested.

Ortiz-Paz became combative as he was being handcuffed and the officer used physical force to take him into custody. Police spokesperson Sadie Albers said the incident is under investigation and few details can be released, but the initial review indicates there was no impropriety.

Officers who investigated further inside the house where the party was being held also found evidence of drug sales and a loaded assault rifle, as well as a large sum of cash, police said.

Several other arrests were made, but Albers said police were not releasing further details on how many people were detained or the suspects’ names pending further investigation.

Detectives plan to present the case to county prosecutors. The weapons, narcotics and money were tagged as evidence pending criminal prosecution, authorities said.