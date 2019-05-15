Racist ‘Promposal’ Involving Palos Verdes High School Students Prompts Backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems that yet again, a social media post involving two teens with a racist message has prompted outrage online.

The photograph, posted by several users on Twitter and Instagram, shows two young people who attend Palos Verdes High School standing together and laughing near a brick driveway.

The boy in the photograph is said to have just delivered a “promposal,” asking the girl to prom through a sign that reads: “Bianca You are racist, but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom.”

Whoever created the sign used a different font to bold and capitalize six letters on the sign to spell the “N-word” within the message.

