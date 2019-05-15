San Diego Enacts New Limits on Sleeping in Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The San Diego City Council has enacted a new ordinance that places limits on sleeping overnight or living in vehicles.

The ordinance was approved 6-3 Tuesday despite complaints from opponents that it criminalizes homelessness.

The law replaces a decades-old ban that the council repealed in February after a federal judge issued an injunction on grounds the ordinance was vague in defining someone as living in a vehicle.

Fox 5 reports the new ordinance sets time periods and locations where the practice is illegal and defines people as living in vehicles if they use them for such things as sleeping, bathing or preparing meals.

Officials say the goal is to get people living in vehicles to use special monitored parking lots or 2,700 available shelter beds.