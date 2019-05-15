× Suspect In Custody After Police Chase SUV Through the San Gabriel Valley, Into Angeles Nat’l Forest

Authorities pursued a stolen SUV through the San Gabriel Valley and into the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday afternoon before the driver surrendered.

The chase began shortly after 4:30 p.m. within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies broke off the active pursuit but continued following the vehicle as it made its way into the West Covina area, where police officers resumed the chase as it headed into Azusa, then continued north on San Gabriel Canyon Road into the Angeles National Forest.

The SUV pulled off the roadway and stopped just under an hour after the chase began. The driver could be seen in aerial footage holding his hands out of the window while officers help him at gunpoint and a police K-9 stood at the ready.

The suspect ultimately complied with commands to surrender.