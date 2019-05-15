× Teachers Union-Backed Jackie Goldberg Returns to L.A. School Board With Resounding Election Win

Jackie Goldberg, a veteran politician and educator who served on the Los Angeles school board three decades ago, will once again have a voice in the nation’s second-largest school district after a resounding win Tuesday for a seat in a special election.

Goldberg’s victory over candidate Heather Repenning was also a win for the teachers union and will mark a shift in the board’s power dynamic that had recently tilted toward pro-charter-school alliances.

She vowed to work to bring more funding to the district and its neediest students, and improve conditions that teachers fought for during a January strike.

In the last 40 years, Goldberg told supporters Tuesday night in Echo Park, “We have raised class sizes, lost nurses, lost the class size that was appropriate, lost teaching assistants, lost assistant principals, lost counselors and psychiatric social workers.”

