The Who Giveaway

The Who are one of the most iconic rock groups of all time. Now the world’s most untameable band is coming to back to Hollywood along with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for one unforgettable show. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, May 16th for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see The Who at the Hollywood Bowl on October 24th. The winner will also receive access to the band’s soundcheck, an invitation to the pre-show VIP lounge, The Who swag items, and priority check-in to the show. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss your chance to see some of the true legends of rock and roll put on a show you’ll never forget.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

