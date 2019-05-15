Ultimate Guide To Eating and Training Right, New Book ‘Just Your Type’ With Phil Catudal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, health guru, and celebrity fitness instructor Phil Catudel joined us live to talk about his new book “JUST YOUR TYPE: The Ultimate Guide to Eating and Training Right for Your Body” Phil’s Celebrity clients include Lena Dunham, Danielle Fishel, Van Jones and more. The idea is that about 70 percent of people are exercising and dieting the wrong way based on the needs of their particular body type, which can be categorized as Ectomorph, Mesomorph and Endomorph. The book is available on Amazon.

You can also go to Phil’s website.