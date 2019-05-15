Frank Buckley Interviews: Valerie Jarrett, Former Sr. Advisor to President Obama

Valerie Jarrett served as senior advisor to President Barack Obama overseeing the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. She was also chair of the White House Council on Women and Girls. Jarrett is the author of the new book “Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward.”

During this podcast, she discusses her life and career including her longtime friendship with the Obamas dating back to her days as deputy chief of staff to Chicago’s Mayor Richard M. Daley, she reveals what it was like to serve in the Obama Administration, and she addresses the racist tweet from comedian Roseanne Barr (“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”) that resulted in Barr’s firing from ABC and the cancellation of her sitcom “Roseanne.”