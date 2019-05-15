Vermont Square Shooting: Vigil Held for Child Shot in Back, 3 Others Wounded

A vigil was held Wednesday for the victims of a shooting that left several people injured, including a young child, in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.
The incident was reported about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of West 47th Street and South Budlong Avenue near Vermont Square Park, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.
Four people were wounded in the shooting, including a 5-year-old child who was shot in the back, Madison said.
The victims were all conscious and breathing when they were transported from the scene, Madison said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this incident,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.
The victims were described by an officer on Wednesday as two men and one woman, all apparently in their 30s. The 5 year old was a girl, the officer said.
One of the adults was in critical condition, according to the officer. The rest of the victim's were said to be in stable condition.
A resident said they counted eight shots when the gunfire erupted.
No descriptions of the shooter or shooters were immediately available.
A peace vigil will be held at Vermont Square Wednesday night at 8 p.m., according to the LAPD.
An officer handing out flyers for the event said this was the third shooting in the area this year.
Members of the 77th Street Community Police Station will be joining community members in attending the event, according to the tweet.