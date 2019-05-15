Vermont Square Shooting: Vigil Held for Child Shot in Back, 3 Others Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil was held Wednesday for the victims of a shooting that left several people injured, including a young child, in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The incident was reported about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of West 47th Street and South Budlong Avenue near Vermont Square Park, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

Four people were wounded in the shooting, including a 5-year-old child who was shot in the back, Madison said.

The victims were all conscious and breathing when they were transported from the scene, Madison said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this incident,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

The victims were described by an officer on Wednesday as two men and one woman, all apparently in their 30s. The 5 year old was a girl, the officer said.

One of the adults was in critical condition, according to the officer. The rest of the victim's were said to be in stable condition.

A resident said they counted eight shots when the gunfire erupted.

No descriptions of the shooter or shooters were immediately available.

A peace vigil will be held at Vermont Square Wednesday night at 8 p.m., according to the LAPD.

An officer handing out flyers for the event said this was the third shooting in the area this year.

Members of the 77th Street Community Police Station will be joining community members in attending the event, according to the tweet.

Tonight we stand with local civic leaders, community leaders, and the residents of South Los Angeles at Vermont Square Park with one message...enough is enough. We are committed to working together to stop the plague of violence that is tragically affecting this community. pic.twitter.com/SNbu3cvhbL — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) May 16, 2019

Tonight we witnessed the power of emotion and the importance of coming together with the community we serve to Rally for Peace!! A Debt of gratitude is owed to our city partners that include CD9, CD 8, CPAB, Clergy, and most importantly our community - We are stronger together!!! pic.twitter.com/eBpvQkMwim — LAPD - 77th Street (@LAPD77thSt) May 16, 2019

