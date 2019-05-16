19-Year-Old Woman, 25-Year-Old Man ID’d as 2 Killed in Fiery Lamborghini Crash in Sepulveda Basin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County coroner's office on Thursday identified a young man and a teenager as the two people killed in a high-speed, fiery crash involving a luxury car in the Sepulveda Basin the previous night.

Joel David White, 25, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Lamborghini that was speeding westbound on Burbank Boulevard when it collided with a 2018 Jeep Cherokee near Havyenhurst Avenue about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the Lamborghini was driving at speeds above 100 mph at the time of the crash, and the impact of the collision caused it to lose control.

The car slammed into trees before splitting into parts and bursting into flames, the release stated.

White was ejected from the vehicle. Both he and the passenger, 19-year-old Luiza Vaagnovna Karakhanyan, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who was on her way home from her son's baseball game when she happened to drive by the crash site told KTLA on Thursday morning that she saw one of the bodies under the car.

A number of good Samaritans stopped to help, including a woman who appeared to be caressing the deceased person's head and holding the hand, Janie Landeros recalled.

"Horrific," she said, fighting back tears. "I was devastated."

Landeros described the fiery wreck as the worst she's ever seen.

"You could see the flames. The traffic was backed up. You could see the car but you couldn't tell what type of car it was," she said.

The Lamborghini was totaled in the crash. The mangled wreck was towed away on a flatbed truck overnight, but debris from the car could still be seen strewn about the side of the road the following morning, video showed.

The Jeep driver received minor injuries and remained at the crash site. He was cooperating with investigators, according to LAPD.

Police are still looking into the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117 or Crime Stoppers at 877-527-3247.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez and Morgan Ball contributed to this story.