21-Year-Old Driver in Custody After Fatal Norwalk Rollover Crash

A 21-year-old driver, who investigators said was impaired when he lost control of an SUV and crashed into a tow truck earlier this week, is in custody, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Austin Redden was “illegally impaired” and is now facing a murder charge for the deadly SUV crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Redden was behind the wheel of an SUV that slammed into an unoccupied tow truck Monday afternoon on Rosecrans Boulevard, near the intersection of Elaine Avenue.

Passenger Jacob Scianni, 20, was killed in the crash, while 19-year-old passengers Diego Castillo and Andrea Sandoval were injured in the crash.

Sandoval remains on life-support, sheriff’s officials said.

Surveillance video that captured the crash from a nearby office showed the SUV spin out on its head, nearly striking other vehicles from behind.

At the time of the crash witnesses told KTLA the SUV flipped at least four times before it landed on its roof.

Witnesses told crash scene investigators the driver was “speeding recklessly and lost control.”

Redden was being on $1.6 million bail.

The case against Redden was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

1/2 UPDATE:MONDAY'S FATAL T/C ON ROSECRANS Driver: Austin Redden 21 (in custody)

Andrea Sandoval 19 (life support)

Diego Castillo 19

Jacob Skianney 20 (deceased) Wits say driver was speeding recklessly, lost control, hit parked tow truck. Continued…. pic.twitter.com/AMRx0r741o — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) May 16, 2019