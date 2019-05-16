Apple Valley Police Seek Man Accused of Secretly Photographing 2 Women’s Undergarments at Target

Authorities are searching for a man accused of secretly photographing the undergarments of two women at a Target store in Apple Valley, releasing a photo of the suspect Thursday.

The image, pulled from surveillance footage, was released after police responded to the retail store located along Bear Valley Road about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. Officers were told a man had used his cell phone to take photos of two women’s underwear, including one who was wearing a dress.

The man then fled the store through a parking lot and got inside an unknown vehicle, police said.

He has been described by police as white and standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair with a mustache and goatee.

He was wearing a maroon ‘trap star’ T-shirt, gray pants and black shoes with red laces at the time of the incidents, according to police. He was possibly also wearing prescription glasses.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy J. Rollins at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or visiting www.wetip.com.