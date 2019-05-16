Swiftwater Team Rescues Man, Woman Stranded in L.A. River in Atwater Village as Rain Pounds SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities rescued two people who were stranded in a stretch of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River on Thursday morning, officials said.

The water rescue began in the 2900 block of North Acresite Street, in Atwater Village, around 9:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One man appeared to be clinging to a tree on a small island in the middle of the river as water rushed by, Sky5 video showed. Several members of an LAFD swiftwater rescue could be seen standing at a raft across the way.

Crews faced challenging weather conditions during the rescue, as heavy rain was drenching the area amid a storm pounding Southern California.

Around 10 a.m., the team deployed the raft to the island, according to the aerial footage. The man and a woman were then placed into the boat and successfully rescued minutes later.

Both were alert and talking, fire officials said. They were taken to an awaiting ambulance for an evaluation by paramedics.

No additional information was immediately released.