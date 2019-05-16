Fashionable Trends in Activewear with Bandier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VP of Merchandising for Bandier Vanessa Beckett joined us live with the hottest activewear fashions from Bandier. Hailing from NYC, Bandier, the multi-brand, activewear retailer, sourcing the latest trends in fashion and fitness is landing on Melrose Ave (across from Fred Segal) on May 16th. With the expansion to the West Coast, Bandier has found a new three floor space to call home on Melrose. The first floor will include a café and serve as the main retail floor. The second floor will be the footwear destination, as well as include the brands Studio B fitness space and an outdoor lounge. The third floor is a beautiful open and topping off the space, on the third floor there will be space for activations.

For more info on the flagship store or to shop online, you can go to their website.