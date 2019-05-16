Fillmore Man Sentenced to 310 Years in Prison for Molesting 4 Children 

A Fillmore man was sentenced to 310 years to life in prison for molesting four children, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Henry Mata, 67, was convicted of multiple charges stemming from the abuse: one count of oral copulation on a minor under the age of 10, one count of digital penetration on a child under the age of 10, seven counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, five counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, and one count of annoying or molesting a child.

The jury also found true the special allegations that Mata committed lewd acts involving substantial sexual conduct upon multiple victims.

The investigation into Mata began in April 2016, when the first victim told Ventura County Sheriff’s Office detectives that Mata had committed numerous lewd acts on her in his Fillmore home when she was 8 years old.

Mata was arrested and charged after an investigation. Three additional victims came forward and told authorities Mata had molested them numerous times between 2004 and 2014 when they were 6 to 12 years old. Two more victims testified that Mata molested them in the 1980s when they were between 7 and 10 years old. Those crimes could not be charged because they occurred outside the statute of limitations.