Former President Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After Hip Surgery, Plans to Teach Sunday School

Posted 8:06 AM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, May 16, 2019
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles during a book signing event for his new book "Faith: A Journey For All" at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Midtown Manhattan, March 26, 2018, in New York City. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former President Jimmy Carter plans to teach Sunday school this weekend just days after undergoing surgery for a broken hip, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

Carter, 94, was released Thursday morning from a Georgia hospital after getting a hip replacement. He plans to continue recuperating at his home in rural Plains, said a statement from Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo.

Carter’s wife, Rosalynn Carter, went home with her husband after she was admitted to the hospital Wednesday for observation and testing after she “felt faint,” Congileo said.

“Both President and Mrs. Carter extend their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days,” Congileo’s statement said.

Jimmy Carter suffered a broken hip Monday as he was leaving to go turkey hunting. Congileo said he will undergo physical therapy as part of his recovery.

She said Carter also plans to teach his regular Sunday school class this weekend at Marantha Baptist Church in Plains.

Carter became the longest-lived president in U.S. history in March when his age surpassed that of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94 years, 171 days.

Nearly four years have passed since Carter revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. Carter said in August 2015 he had melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. He received treatment for seven months until scans showed no sign of the disease.

