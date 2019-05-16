Janet Jackson Giveaway

Returning to the moment when she became a worldwide phenomenon. Janet Jackson is taking over Vegas to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of her landmark album Rhythm Nation 1814. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, May 17th for your chance to win two tickets see Janet Jackson: Metamorphosis Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday August 16th along with a two night hotel stay at Park MGM. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am at ticketmaster.com. Whether its Rhythm Nation classics like ‘Escapade’, or ‘Pleasure Principle’ or later hits like ‘Feedback’ you won’t hear one song that isn’t great. Don’t miss your chance to see Janet perform one of the greatest albums in her almost four decade career.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

