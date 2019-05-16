× LAPD Officer Charged With Workers’ Comp Fraud

An LAPD officer has been charged with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Thursday.

Mario Jacinto, 40, of Diamond Bar, faces four counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud and one count of attempted perjury under oath, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is accused of misrepresenting the extent of his job-related injuries that he was receiving disability benefits for.

Jacinto allegedly “engaged in activities that were inconsistent with his work-related claims” from October 2018 to January of this year, officials said in a news release.

Prosecutors allege he lied about his activities while under oath during a deposition.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of eight years in prison if convicted. The prosecutor is requesting that Jacinto’s bail be set at $40,000.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s special operations division.