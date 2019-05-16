Police Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Elementary School Teacher’s Aide in North Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department descended on an elementary school in North Hollywood Thursday morning, after several girls came forward with allegations of sexual assault by a teacher's assistant.

LAPD Captain McNeil Gardner was on scene at Oxnard Street Elementary School Thursday, he told KTLA the department is taking the allegations very seriously and said detectives were in the process of interviewing some students and parents to determine if any criminal behavior took place.

"If any instructor was touching my children in a way, even though it may not be criminal, but it caused my children to be uncomfortable and me to be uncomfortable as a parent that's clearly not the behavior or expectation we want from our educators," Gardner added. "Our children and our parents deserve far better than that. But again we need to investigate."

A mother of a fifth-grader, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was notified on Wednesday by the school's principal.

"I was called yesterday by the school principal and let me know that one of the teacher's assistants touched my daughter inappropriately, along with seven other little girls," the mother told KTLA.

Kenny Yau, the principal of Oxnard Street Elementary School, told KTLA he could not comment on the sexual assault allegations, but in a letter given to parents he addressed the allegations.

"The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an investigation involving alleged misconduct by a school employee who has been reassigned from campus pending the results of the investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department," Yau wrote. "As soon as the school was notified of the alleged misconduct the employee was removed from service."

The Los Angeles Unified School District commented on the allegations in a written statement.

"Los Angeles Unified is cooperating fully with the Los Angeles Police Department, which is the lead agency in this investigation," Barbara Jones, LAUSD public information officer, said. "We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and remain committed to safety and the well-being of our students."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video