Police Release Dashcam Video of Big Rig Crash in Santa Ana That Injured 2 Amid Search for Witnesses

Santa Ana police on Thursday released dashcam video of a big rig involved in a collision that left two young men critically injured in hopes of finding witnesses to a crash that preceded the violent incident.

The first crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of McFadden Avenue and Jackson Street, Santa Ana police said. A driver heading west on McFadden was trying to turn left into a parking lot when that vehicle clipped an Acura that was heading east, police said. The crash apparently caused the Acura to go onto the center divider and onto the wrong side of the road, directly into a semi-truck.

The head-on collision caused the Acura to overturn, and a group of bystanders helped push the heavily damaged car upright.

Two men inside the car were taken to UCI Medical Center in critical condition. The driver’s injuries were described as life-threatening and he remains hospitalized, police said. The driver of the big rig was not injured.

It is unclear if the driver of the truck in the first crash stayed at the scene or if that person faces any charges in the crash.

The video shows there were additional vehicles at that intersection where the original collision occurred.

Police said they hope to talk to anyone who may have witnessed that crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 714-245-8284.