Redlands School District Employee Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Child Porn

A Redlands Unified School District has been arrested on suspicion of possessing thousands of images of child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

John Edward Charlier, 61, was arrested Wednesday after police responded to a home in the 31000 Block of All View Drive in Running Springs and confiscated electronic devices that contained more than 16,000 images of child porn, according to Fontana police.

Charlier works as a help desk technician at the school district, police said.

District officials cooperated with the police investigation and Charlier’s work area was searched. No evidence of “illicit activities” was found at his workplace, police said.

A bail enhancement was obtained “due to the graphic nature of the child pornography” allegedly in Charlier’s possession, police said in a news release.

“Currently, there is no indication that there are any outstanding victims related to the school district at this time,” the news release states.

Charlier is being held at West Valley Detention Center on $500,000 bail, inmate records show.

Anyone with information can reach Detective V. Wagner or Detective B. Guith at 909 356-7155.