Sing Your Heart Out To Raise Money For Kittens

Posted 2:33 PM, May 16, 2019, by

Members of  The Rescue Team LA joined anchor Lu Parker on the KTLA 5 News at 3p to talk about the importance of fostering kittens.  You are also invited to join them for a night of Karaoke to raise funds.

