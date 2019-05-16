Spring Storm Brings Slick Roads, Dangerous Driving Conditions to SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A spring storm is moving down the coast Thursday morning, bringing rain and dangerous driving conditions to Southern California.

Off-and-on showers were already falling during the early morning hours in Ventura and Simi Valley.

The National Weather Service tweeted out radar images as the storm moved inland Thursday morning.

Latest Radar Loop with main rain band moving across #Ventura and #LosAngeles counties. Rain rates of 0.10-0.25 inches per hour expected with potential for minor roadway flooding. Additionally, gusty SE to S winds can be expected. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/ggmDxWHD9r — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 16, 2019

The storm is expected to bring about a half-inch of rain to most parts of Southern California. Some mountain areas could get as much as two inches before the showers move out Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of thunderstorms, which could bring periods of heavy rain and flooding.

Morning commuters were warned to leave early and be cautious on the slick roadways.

The storm is also bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to the Southland.

Snow levels are expected to drop between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, the Weather Service stated.

Unseasonable pacific storm and cold front passage expected tonight into Thursday. Set extra time for your Thursday morning commute, dust off those umbrellas, and delay your sprinklers. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/vzuoQxjURd — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 15, 2019