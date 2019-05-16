Suspect Arrested After Mother, Underage Daughter Shot at in Ventura

Seeb Hurtado, 29, was taken into custody after police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 1200 block of Nilgai Place shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday. Neither of the two victims or their vehicle were struck by gunfire, police said.

The gunfire apparently followed an earlier encounter between the shooter and the two victims.

The woman told responding officers he had knocked on the front door of her home asking about a vehicle and she told him she didn’t have any information about it, according to police. He then left.

But she spotted him again in the area just as she and her daughter were leaving in their vehicle so she decided to drive around the area several times, according to police.

“When the suspect saw her and her juvenile daughter, he seemed fixated on them and their vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Just as the mother and daughter were driving away, Hurtado allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at them multiple times. Police said he was just a short distance away.

The woman called 911 as she fled and Hurtado was taken into custody after fleeing to a nearby barranca, according to police. He was detained at gunpoint.

The victims identified Hurtado as the shooting, according to police.

Ventura Police Sgt. Trenner Marchetti said authorities are not releasing any other details as the incident remains under investigation.