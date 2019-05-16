Suspects Detained After Aircraft, Including Sky5, Struck by Laser Beams in South L.A.

Posted 11:15 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01AM, May 17, 2019

Police detained a group of people Friday after several aircraft, including KTLA's Sky5, were struck by laser beams over South Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The incident began about 10:25 p.m., when both green and red laser beams emanating from the area of Washington Boulevard and Griffith Avenue repeatedly hit Sky 5.

A police helicopter was also allegedly struck by the beams.

Police take a group of people into custody after several aircraft were struck by laser beams over South Los Angeles on May 16, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A group of people seen shining the lasers drove off before police arrived, but officers soon spotted the car and pulled it over nearby. Three people were taken into custody, and officers were seen taking possession of two laser pointers.

Shining lasers at aircraft is a federal crime.

 

