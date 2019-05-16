The News Director’s Office: The Important Things with Micah Ohlman

Micah Ohlman joins the News Director’s Office for a spirited conversation about his life and career, and how his experiences have helped him appreciate the important things in life. Micah talks about the beginning of his career in Billings, Montana, his time as an anchor and reporter in Miami, and how he eventually landed in Los Angeles at KTLA. He also shares how he lived on a sailboat with his family as a child, and what it was like working on the back of a garbage truck in Las Vegas. Producer Bobby also reveals some secrets from his time working at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

