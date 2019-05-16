BREAKING: Woman Suspected in Pair of Kidnapping Attempts Arrested in Downtown L.A.

The News Director’s Office: The Important Things with Micah Ohlman

Posted 6:27 AM, May 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:25AM, May 16, 2019

Jason Ball, Micah Ohlman, and Bobby Gonzalez

Micah Ohlman joins the News Director’s Office for a spirited conversation about his life and career, and how his experiences have helped him appreciate the important things in life. Micah talks about the beginning of  his career in Billings, Montana, his time as an anchor and reporter in Miami, and how he eventually landed in Los Angeles at KTLA. He also shares how he lived on a sailboat with his family as a child, and what it was like working on the back of a garbage truck in Las Vegas. Producer Bobby also reveals some secrets from his time working at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.