Thief Steals Ammunition, Police Gear From Officer's Personal Vehicle in Winnetka

Police are searching for a thief who broke into an officer’s personal vehicle in Winnetka and got away with ammunition and police gear Thursday morning.

The incident was reported about 2:45 a.m. in the 20000 block of Baltar Street, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Aguilar said.

The officer’s vehicle was parked in front of a home when the crime occurred, Aguilar said.

No guns were stolen, but the officer’s ammunition and a police jacket were among the items taken.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which investigators are trying to enhance in order to identify the thief.

Aguilar said the items stolen from the officer were permitted to be in their vehicle and no disciplinary measures would be taken.

All of the items, with the exception of the ammunition, could be purchased from a law enforcement store by any member of the public, Aguilar said.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.