UC Regents Approve $762 Tuition Increase for Out-of-State Students

UC President Janet Napolitano and Regent George Kieffer listen to students in regards to a proposed tuition increase during a meeting in Westwood in March 2019. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The UC Regents on Thursday approved a $762 tuition increase for students who live outside of California, with an amendment to set aside some of that money for financial aid.

The 12-1-6 vote on the 2.6% increase had been tabled since March after students and some regents said they were concerned about how it would affect low- and middle-income nonresident students, as well as students who don’t meet the qualifications to receive in-state financial aid.

The amendment was put forth as an olive branch. It will ensure that 10% of the money from the tuition increase will cover financial aid for 10% of nonresident students — roughly the same percentage who rely on student loans to cover at least some of their UC education costs.

The increase is the fifth in a row for nonresident students. Last year, their tuition jumped 3.5%, from $28,014 to $28,992. Now, tuition will rise to $29,754 — on top of the base UC tuition of $12,570.

