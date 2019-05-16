Video Released in Search for South L.A. Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Investigators on Thursday released video in the search for a woman accused to trying to abduct a 4-year-old boy in South Los Angeles.

The incident, which occurred around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street, is the second case this week in which L.A. police have sought the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Wednesday night, 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos was arrested after allegedly being caught on video kidnapping another 4-year-old boy in a downtown L.A. McDonald’s the day before.

Detectives had earlier said they believed Ramos was behind both incidents, but now they say the cases are unrelated and there’s no connection between the suspects.

In the South L.A. incident, the woman approached the young victim, pulled his hand and tried to walk away with him, police said in a news release.

The boy was walking alongside a relative at the time, officials said.

The abduction was thwarted by a witness, and the perpetrator ran from the scene, according to investigators.

Police describe the suspect as a black woman in her 30s with black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact LAPD Detectives F. Arroyo and D. Moreno at 213-486-6840, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or the LAPD website.