× West Hollywood Residents Forced to Flee Burning Apartment Building

Residents of a West Hollywood apartment complex woke up to smoke alarms as a Thursday morning fire burned through the building.

Firefighters got a call just before 4:30 a.m. about smoke showing from a multi-unit structure in the 900 block of North Sweetzer Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated.

A man who lives in the apartment where the fire started said he was sleeping when his smoke alarms went off and he realized what was happening.

The resident, who is on crutches because of a broken leg, then fled his apartment and went door-to-door warning others to leave the building.

Sky 5 was over the scene, where flames could be seen shooting out of the apartment’s windows.

Firefighters had the flames out by about 4:56 a.m., the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.