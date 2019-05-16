Woman Suspected in Pair of Kidnapping Attempts Arrested in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman suspected in a pair of kidnapping attempts in the downtown Los Angeles area has been taken into custody, police said Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Maralyn Ramos, was arrested Wednesday night near the intersection of Agatha Street and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Ramos is suspected of grabbing a 4-year-old boy at a McDonald’s on Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which was released by authorities as they searched for the suspect.

The video shows a woman picking up the child and walking through the restaurant. She was stopped by a witness and let go of the boy before leaving the area.

The second incident occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and San Pedro Street on Wednesday.

Ramos allegedly grabbed another 4-year-old boy before she was again stopped by witnesses and fled the scene.

Ramos is being held on $100,000 bail.