× 2 Killed in Solo-Car Crash Along Pacific Coast Highway Near Oxnard

Two people died Friday after a car slammed into a sign post along Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu in Ventura County, authorities said.

The crash was first reported at 6:55 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway at Point Hueneme Road, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead on scene, CHP Dispatcher Megan Fa said.

The car, which was listed in DMV records as a 2003 Nissan, appeared to have struck a sign post displaying the signage for the Hueneme Road exit, aerial footage form Sky5 showed.

One sheet-covered body could be seen next to the vehicle, while a second was situated roughly 50 feet away.

No description of the victims was available.

One lane of northbound Pacific Coast Highway was shut down for the investigation, officials said, leaving a single northbound lane open to traffic.