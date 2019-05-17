2 Killed in Solo-Car Crash Along Pacific Coast Highway Near Oxnard

Posted 8:17 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, May 17, 2019
Authorities investigate a crash that left two people dead along Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu in Ventura County on May 17, 2019 (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities investigate a crash that left two people dead along Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu in Ventura County on May 17, 2019 (Credit: KTLA)

Two people died Friday after a car slammed into a sign post along Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu in Ventura County, authorities said.

The crash was first reported at 6:55 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway at Point Hueneme Road, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead on scene, CHP Dispatcher Megan Fa said.

The car, which was listed in DMV records as a 2003 Nissan, appeared to have struck a sign post displaying the signage for the Hueneme Road exit, aerial footage form Sky5 showed.

Authorities investigate a crash that left two people dead along Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu in Ventura County on May 17, 2019 (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities investigate a crash that left two people dead along Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu in Ventura County on May 17, 2019 (Credit: KTLA)

One sheet-covered body could be seen next to the vehicle, while a second was situated roughly 50 feet away.

No description of the victims was available.

One lane of northbound Pacific Coast Highway was shut down for the investigation, officials said, leaving a single northbound lane open to traffic.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.