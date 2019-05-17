× 3 Suspects Sought in Beating, Robbery in L.A.’s South Park Neighborhood

Police sought the public’s help Friday in tracking down three young men involved in the beating and robbery of a victim in the South Park neighborhood of Los Angeles last month.

The crime took place about 5:20 p.m. on April 5 in the area of Vernon and Broadway avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim, described only as male, was walking home when he noticed three people approaching him from behind, police said. The victim’s age was not available Friday.

“Out of fear of being assaulted, the victim started to run away from the suspects,” according to the statement. But one of the attackers managed to trip him from behind, knocking him to the ground.

“While on the ground, all three suspects kicked and punched the victim repeatedly until he became unconscious, the police statement said. “During the assault the suspects took the victim’s necklace and wallet.”

An update on the victim’s condition was not available.

Investigators on Friday released a photo one one of the attackers, described as a Latino teen between 16 and 18 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, police said. He had a beard and a “bowl”-style haircut, and wore a long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with black stripe down the side.

The other two robbers were also described as Latino, between 16 and 18 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, police said. One wore black beanie, black sweater and black pants. He carried a skateboard and and a backpack with multiple logos on it

The third robber wore a black sweater, black pants and black shoes, officials said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.