Another Horse Dies at Santa Anita, Becoming 24th Fatality Since Dec. 26

Santa Anita’s unprecedented run of six weeks without an equine fatality ended on Friday morning when Commander Coil broke down during training with a shoulder injury and was subsequently euthanized.

The track was at around 7,000 timed workouts and race starts when Commander Coil suffered the fatal injury. The last death was March 31 when Arms Runner went down while on the dirt crossover on the downhill turf course. The course has subsequently been closed to sprint racing.

Commander Coil, a 3-year-old gelding, was the 24th death since Dec. 26. The horse was an unraced Colorado-bred trained by Marcelo Polanco and owned by Jose Romero.

While Commander Coil’s catastrophic injury was mostly unnoticed in the quiet of a routine training session, Pimlico, Santa Anita’s sister track, had a very public death when Congrats Gal, running in the Grade 3 Miss Preakness Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, collapsed just past the finish line after being eased through the final sixteenth of a mile.

