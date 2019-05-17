Armed Forces Week: U.S. Navy

Posted 8:41 AM, May 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:04AM, May 17, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Torrance to wrap up a weeklong series of reports for ARMED FORCES WEEK 2019. Today, Gayle spotlighted the work of the U.S. Navy and the Armed Forces Day / Weekend Celebration and Parade in Torrance, that begins today!

Armed Forces Week 2019 : U.S. Navy
Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration & Parade
Friday, May 17th-Sunday, May 19th
City of Torrance
3330 Civic Center Drive
Torrance

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.