Armed Forces Week: U.S. Navy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Torrance to wrap up a weeklong series of reports for ARMED FORCES WEEK 2019. Today, Gayle spotlighted the work of the U.S. Navy and the Armed Forces Day / Weekend Celebration and Parade in Torrance, that begins today!

Armed Forces Week 2019 : U.S. Navy

Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration & Parade

Friday, May 17th-Sunday, May 19th

City of Torrance

3330 Civic Center Drive

Torrance

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com