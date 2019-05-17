Armed Forces Week: U.S. Navy

Gayle Anderson was live in Torrance to wrap up a weeklong series of reports for ARMED FORCES WEEK 2019. Today, Gayle spotlighted the work of the U.S. Navy and the Armed Forces Day / Weekend Celebration and Parade in Torrance, that begins today!
Armed Forces Week 2019 : U.S. Navy
Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration & Parade
Friday, May 17th-Sunday, May 19th
City of Torrance
3330 Civic Center Drive
Torrance
