California Cooking Podcast: Getting Sauced With Hunter Pritchett of Atrium

On this episode of California Cooking, Jessica is getting you ready for grilling season. Jessica loves grilled meats and veggies, but for her, it’s all about the sauces and the dips that go with them. After years of searching, Jess has finally found a sauce and dip-obsessed kindred soul in Hunter Pritchett. Hunter is the executive chef and partner of Atrium, a new greenhouse inspired eatery in Los Feliz. Inspired by L.A.’s diversity, Hunter combines ingredients and flavors from different cuisines to create one-of-a-kind dishes.

