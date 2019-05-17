Cooking With Vera: Strawberry Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s strawberry season, and if you’ve had enough Strawberry Shortcake, here’s something a little different. This recipe came to us from Dawn Maxin.

Her son Greggory and daughter-in-law, Gillian, created this deliciously moist Strawberry Bread. Greggory is in the Army and about to graduate from culinary school in Virginia.

It’s all about the fresh strawberries!

Ingredients:

• 3 cups of flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 cups sugar

• 4 eggs

• 1 cup of shortening

• 2 cups strawberries, sliced

1. Combine flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon

2. Whip the shortening, then add the eggs, one at a time, then strawberries

3. Stir in all ingredients until moistened, then spoon batter into two well-greased 9 x 5 x 3 inch loaf pans

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Bake until test toothpick comes out clean. Serve warm.

For this recipe, Vera used an optional step with the cream cheese. It was a hit, all who tasted it said it was super moist.

Optional cream cheese:

• 1 loaf of room temperature cream cheese, beaten for filling

1. Take about 1/3 of the batter and combine with softened and beaten cream cheese.

2. Pour 1/3 of the batter in the pans, pour cream cheese mixture in pans, then last of the batter into pans before baking

You can cool the bread and refrigerate it for a few days, then serve at room temperature. Enjoy!