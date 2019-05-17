Engineers Deem 78-Year-Old Prado Dam a ‘High Urgency Risk’; Breach Could Flood Disneyland

Stormwater flows down the Santa Ana River channel from Prado Dam while hydrologic technicians with the USGS California Water Science Center conduct high-flow velocity and volume measurements. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Federal engineers are raising alarms that a “significant flood event” could breach the spillway of Southern California’s aging Prado Dam and potentially inundate dozens of Orange County communities from Disneyland to Newport Beach.

After conducting an assessment of the 78-year-old structure earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it was raising the dam’s risk category from “moderate” to “high urgency.”

“Our concern right now is about the concrete slab of the spillway and how well it will perform if water were to spill over the top of the dam,” said Lillian Doherty, the Army Corps’ division chief. “We will determine whether or not it is as reliable as it should be.”

Located beside the 91 Freeway, on the border of Riverside and Orange counties, the dam contains little to no water for much of the year. During periods of heavy rain, however, the structure is intended to collect water and prevent flooding along the Santa Ana River.

